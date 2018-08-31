Get ready to step back in time to the 1940s in Holt

Launch of Holt 1940s Weekend. With a 1953 ex-Portsmouth city police car on left, and a 1930 Riley Tourer on right. Picture: David Bale Archant

The fourth Holt 1940s Weekend, which is part of North Norfolk Railway’s (NNR) popular attraction, is set to be the best yet.

The star attraction will be the D-Day Darlings, 2018 Britain’s Got Talent finalists.

The group will sing their wartime renditions throughout the town centre on Saturday, September 15, from 12pm to 4pm.

The ever-popular pigeon race returns. Nine pigeons representing the D-Day Darlings will take flight from the war memorial at 1pm on Saturday.

Bull Street will host vintage stalls, vehicle displays and entertainment throughout the weekend.

Bull Street, Shirehall Plain and Fish Hill will be closed to traffic from 8am to 4pm on Saturday and 8am to 1pm on Sunday.

The ration book trail will make its return. This year, participants can win one of two special prizes from Byfords and Starlings by collecting the qualifying number of stamps in their books from Holt retailers. And ‘Winston Churchill’ will be judging the best shop window display.

There will also be the chance to hear tales of the British military from the former head of the British Army, General Sir Mike Jackson on Friday, September 14, at 7.40pm, and the sound of the 1940s with the Syd Lawrence Orchestra, on Saturday, at 7.30pm, at the Auden Theatre. And there will be a 1940s fashion show at St Andrews Hall, from 3pm to 5pm on Sunday.

Duncan Baker, chairman of the organising committee, said: “The D-Day Darlings are fantastic. They will be performing all around the town. And at midday there will be a memories concert in Bull Street, which will, hopefully, be special for dementia sufferers.

“This year’s event is raising money for the Holt Community Café and 1st Holt Scouts. The event gets better every year. Last year saw a sizeable increase in footfall into the town, which was great for tourism.”

NNR’s event welcomes up to 20,000 visitors from all over the country to the region. Forties enthusiasts dressed in authentic Second World War forces uniform and civilian gear will flock to the Poppy Line’s stations at Sheringham, Weybourne and Holt.

Details of the event can be found on www.fortiesweekend.com