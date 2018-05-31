Fundraising day raises more than £1,500 for cystic fibrosis

A fundraising and awareness day was held for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust at Thetford Garden Centre. Photo: Claire Wright Claire Wright

More than £1,500 was raised for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust at a fundraising day held in Thetford.

The day was organised by Claire Wright, from Attleborough, whose daughter Esme Ives was diagnosed with the degenerative condition just 14 days after she was born.

It causes the production of abnormally thick mucus, leading to the blockage of several organs, including the lungs and pancreas.

The mucus becomes a haven for bacteria and infection.

The event, which was held at Thetford Garden Centre, boasted a cake stall, tombola, raffle, lucky dip, merchandise and a treasure trail.

Ms Wright thanked all those who went along and said: “One thing I learnt was that there are more people in the local area than first thought that either have or know someone that has cystic fibrosis. Meeting people and hearing their stories was lovely.”

For more information about cystic fibrosis and the trust visit www.cysticfibrosis.org.uk