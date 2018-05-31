Search

Gorleston woman celebrates centenary with loved ones

PUBLISHED: 13:34 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:57 07 August 2018

Eileen May Farringdon of Gorleston celebrated her 100th birthday on August 2, 2018. Photo: William Farringdon

William Farringdon

A woman from Gorleston has celebrated her 100th birthday with friends and family from across the world.

More than two dozen people attended Eileen May Farringdon’s centenary party at Burgh House on August 2 and some guests travelled from as far as California and Florida.

Mrs Farringdon was born in Sheffield and moved to Gorleston with her husband Bill nearly 60 years ago, running an eight bedroom boarding house together.

Her favourite pastime is sea fishing and she won several championships down the years.

Her husband died in 2004 and Mrs Farringdon moved into Burgh House two years ago, where she has made numerous friends.

Mrs Farringdon was presented with a card from the Queen at the party, congratulating her on reaching the special landmark, and everyone enjoyed a buffet and cakes.

Asked about her secret to a long life, Mrs Farringdon said, “I just carry on.”

