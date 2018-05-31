Castle Mall to open £2m ten-pin bowling centre

Ten-pin bowling is coming to Castle Mall PHOTO: Thinkstock This content is subject to copyright.

Castle Mall has today revealed it is opening a £2m leisure area, including ten-pin bowling and an obstacle assault course.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Castgle Mall centre manager Robert Bradley Photo: Ella Wilkinson Castgle Mall centre manager Robert Bradley Photo: Ella Wilkinson

The partnership with Superbowl UK will see the area open in summer 2019, including the 12 ten-pin bowling lanes, a Crazy Club soft play centre, Ninja Tag active obstacle assault course and a SEGA prize zone arcade.

There will also be a food diner and bar.

It is the latest stage of the evolution of the shopping centre. Last week it was announced that three more restaurants were on their way at the Timberhill Terrace food area.

Veeno will open its doors to the public in September, with steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee and British-inspired Babel expected to finally move in and begin service before November. They will join Mexican restaurant Cocina, which has been the only restaurant open in the revamped section for the past year.

Castle Mall Picture: Archant. Castle Mall Picture: Archant.

A Castle Mall spokesman said the Superbowl UK area would create 35 new jobs once opened.

Company Director at Superbowl UK Kate Quaintance-Blackford said: “Superbowl UK Norwich presents us with an exciting opportunity to bring our distinctive brand of family entertainment to Norfolk, where we believe it will prove extremely popular.

“The unit is in a prominent location within Castle Mall and we’re confident our late opening hours will drive footfall during off-peak periods such as weekday evenings and enhance Norwich’s leisure offering.”

Robert Bradley, centre manager of Castle Mall, said: “We are always looking at ways to improve the fun-filled activities for family and friends that are provided at Castle Mall and believe that Superbowl UK will be an excellent addition to the centre.

“It will complement the new dining offers that are opening on Timberhill Terrace and is in line with our overall strategy to transform Castle Mall into Norwich’s first choice for shopping, dining and leisure.

“We are extremely excited to be welcoming Superbowl UK in 2019 and look forward to announcing further developments in the coming months.”