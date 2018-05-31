Video

Three flee scene of crash in Norwich

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott Geraldine Scott

Three people fled the scene of a crash in Norwich tonight where a car ended up on its roof.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the entrance of Castle Mall car park at around 9.45pm, and police, an ambulance crew, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance rapid response car were at the scene.

Barriers on the left hand carriageway, going in to the car park, were crushed while a black Mercedes C220 was on its roof on the other side of the road.

No one was injured but a Norfolk Police spokesman said three people had fled the scene and officers were searching the area for them.

The description of one of the people was given as a white man, in his mid 20s. He is thought to be around 5”8 and of stocky build, wearing a baseball cap, t-shirt, and shorts.

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott The scene of a crash outside Castle Mall car park in Norwich on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. Photo: Geraldine Scott