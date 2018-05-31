Two shops in Castle Mall to relocate

Castle Mall in Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

Poundland and The Original Factory shop will be moving soon.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Following Poundworld’s closure, Castle Mall has announced that two of its stores with be moving units.

Poundland and The Original Factory Shop stores at Castle Mall will both be relocating within the shopping centre to make way for a new addition to the centre.

Poundland will be moving on level 2 next to Boots, and The Original Factory Shop will be moving to level 1 near New Look.

Both stores are due to be open in their new locations in September.

Robert Bradley, centre manager of Castle Mall said: “The relocation of both tenants is strategic and I look forward to announcing more positive news soon.”

Earlier this month the Norwich City merchandise store in Castle Mall was permanently closed.

Veeno Wine Café is set to open its 19th UK branch in the terrace of the shopping centre later this year.