How this Norfolk man travelled the world without spending a penny

Richard Tilney-Bassett travels the world trading his photography skills for essentials. Picture: Richard Tilney-Bassett. Richard WIlliam Nixon

The first thought of people who decide they want to go travelling usually concerns how they are going to pay for their journeys.

Richard visited Uganda to photograph the Uganda International Marathon this year. Picture: Richard Tilney-Bassett, Richard visited Uganda to photograph the Uganda International Marathon this year. Picture: Richard Tilney-Bassett,

But one photographer from Castle Acre is visiting locations across the world without having to spend a single penny, instead trading his photography skills for travel, accommodation and food.

27-year-old Richard Tilney-Bassett began travelling two years ago and has since visited five continents, photographing different people and events along the way.

He said: “I graduated in 2013 and wasn’t really sure what to do with myself. I got a job in an office which was fine but I wasn’t really sure what I wanted to do.

“I bought my first camera and started to become interested in travelling too. I gave in my notice in 2016 and decided I would try and visit every continent.”

Richard has travelled around the world without having to spend any money. Picture: Richard Tilney-Bassett. Richard has travelled around the world without having to spend any money. Picture: Richard Tilney-Bassett.

Mr Tilney-Bassett has set up a website for the project he has titled ‘The Glass Passport’ and has documented every single one of the 101 trades he has so far made across the world.

Currently back at his Castle Acre home, he hopes to set off on his travels once again in September.

“The time I travel for varies each time. For a bigger project I might stay in one place for a couple of weeks but sometimes I leave after a couple of days” he added.

“Sometimes when I’m travelling my next trip can get left a bit last minute but it always seems to come together. People have been very flexible and willing to help.”

Richard has set up a project called 'The Glass Passport' in which he aims to visit all seven continents without having to spend any money. Picture: Richard Tilney-Bassett Richard has set up a project called 'The Glass Passport' in which he aims to visit all seven continents without having to spend any money. Picture: Richard Tilney-Bassett

His journeys include visiting the Uganda International Marathon in May this year, travelling to Cologne to photograph a wedding and journeying to Hong Kong to capture images for a programme called Female Entrepreneurs Worldwide.

He still holds out hope of visiting every continent and is planning to carry on until at least next year.

He said: “Eventually I’d love to do photography as a career but I’m going to keep doing this into next year. I have reached five out of the seven continents and I would still love to visit them all.”

To view Richard’s work, visit https://theglasspassport.com