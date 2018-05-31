Novice runner to take part in world’s biggest half marathon for BHF

A King’s Lynn woman will part in the world’s biggest half marathon to help beat heartbreak forever.

Caroline Groves, 39, will be taking on the Simplyhealth Great North Run in Newcastle as a way to give back to the British Heart Foundation, after her best friend Kim Norcutt, 60, lost her husband John when he was just 65 to a fatal heart attack whilst on holiday in Corfu two years ago.

Ms Groves said: “It’s been a very tough time for Kim and her family since John died.

“John would actually find it hilarious that I’m running as I’m not a natural runner. I have lost over four stone in the last couple of years and have definitely caught the running bug.

“But Kim losing John has made me realise that life is far too short and how important it is to make the most of every single day.”

The Simplyhealth Great North Run, which attracts more than 57,000 runners, takes place on Sunday, September 9.