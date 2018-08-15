Search


WATCH: Carnival photographer shares song celebrating Cromer Carnival week

PUBLISHED: 13:35 16 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:35 16 August 2018

Andreas Yiasimi. Picture: Chris Taylor Photo

Andreas Yiasimi. Picture: Chris Taylor Photo

(C) Chris Taylor Photo

The sun may be behind a cloud today but Cromer is still celebrating carnival week.

Cromer town councillor and carnival photographer Andreas Yiasimi dressed to impress in the glamorous grandmother competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELLCromer town councillor and carnival photographer Andreas Yiasimi dressed to impress in the glamorous grandmother competition. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

And with the firework display to look forward to tonight, what better time to enjoy this tune celebrating all the things we love about Cromer carnival?

Carnival photographer Andreas Yiasimi shared the song he wrote and recorded a few years ago with the Enjoy Cromer More group.

He said: “Some appropriate music, as we head into Cromer Carnival week.

“Here’s my carnival song I recorded a few years ago featuring my talented friend and musician Rade Stamatov on lead guitar.

“My adorable daughter, Elsie, filmed it for her college project back in the day and it’s become an annual signature tune.”

He added: “I hope it gets people in the mood for carnival.”

What do you think of the Cromer carnival song? Has it got you in the mood to celebrate? Head over to Enjoy Cromer More and let us know.

