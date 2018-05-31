Search

CARLFest to return to Lowestoft as biggest free music event

PUBLISHED: 12:29 20 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:29 20 August 2018

Bands on stage at CARLFest 2017. Pictures:Inallhonesty Media.

Bands on stage at CARLFest 2017. Pictures:Inallhonesty Media.

A music festival dedicated to continuing the legacy of a Lowestoft man who lost his battle with a rare type of cancer is to return this weekend.

Bands on stage at CARLFest 2017. Pictures:Inallhonesty Media.

The four day festival, taking place from Friday, August 24 to Monday, August 27, will showcase more than 30 live music acts at The Mariners Rest in Lowestoft in its seventh year.

As Lowestoft’s biggest free charity music event, it forms a major part of the Care And Real Lovin’ charitable foundation, founded by Dean ‘Carl’ Lawson in March 2012, who died in the same year aged 37.

Darren Steger-Lewis, event organiser, fundraiser and foundation trustee, said: “This year’s festival is shaping up to be the biggest and most successful yet, with over 30 live music acts, family entertainment, BBQ, charity raffle and lots more fundraising and promotional activities taking place in order to achieve our target of £5000.

For more information, visit the foundation’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/CareAndRealLovin/

