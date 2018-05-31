Musical talent to hit the stage as popular CARLFest returns

Bands on stage at CARLFest 2017. Pictures:Inallhonesty Media. 2014

A popular music festival, which continues the legacy of a Lowestoft man who died from a rare form of cancer, will return later this month.

Organisers of CARLfest 2017. Picture: Mick Howes Organisers of CARLfest 2017. Picture: Mick Howes

CARLFest will showcase more than 30 live music acts as it takes place across the four days of the bank holiday weekend at The Mariners Rest in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft’s biggest free charity music event is now in its seventh year as it takes place between August 24 to August 27 and organisers from the Care And Real Lovin’ charitable foundation (CARL) are looking forward to the festival once more as it is “shaping up to be the biggest and most successful yet.”

The event forms a major part of foundation’s annual fundraising activities as the non-profit organisation was founded by Dean ‘Carl’ Lawson in March 2012. Mr Lawson died in 2012, aged 37, following a long battle with a rare form of cancer known as Ewing’s sarcoma. In the final months of his life, Mr Lawson devoted himself to raising as much money as possible to help people in need both in and around Lowestoft and Waveney, including the organisation of the inaugural CARLFest.

CarlFest 2017. Pictures; Mick Howes CarlFest 2017. Pictures; Mick Howes

The event has continued ever since at The Mariner’s Rest pub in Rotterdam Road and Darren Steger-Lewis, event organiser, fundraiser and foundation trustee, said: “This year’s festival is shaping up to be the biggest and most successful yet, with over 30 live music acts, family entertainment, BBQ, charity raffle and lots more fundraising and promotional activities taking place in order to achieve our target of £5000.

“Due to the four day duration of the event, and the number of live music acts involved, we believe we are the largest free live music event in the local area.

“The purpose of the foundation is to provide support to people in Norfolk and Suffolk, who are suffering financially due to long-term or terminal illnesses. For example we regularly donate funds for hospital transport, medical equipment, family days out, children’s toys and gifts, funeral expenses to benefit people in our local community who are burdened by illness.

“All money raised is used to help the local community and continue the Foundation’s work.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/CareAndRealLovin/