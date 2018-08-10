Search

Car overturns and rolls on busy road

10 August, 2018 - 17:41
Archant

Emergency services were called after a car accident on a busy Norfolk road.

The incident happened around 1.10pm today, Friday August 10, at Sankence, between Aylsham and Cawston, in north Norfolk.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira overturned and rolled on the B1145, Cawston Road.

One onlooker reported seeing up to three police cars and three ambulances on scene, with children being looked after inside another vehicle.

It is believed that no one was injured during the incident.

