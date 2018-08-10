Car overturns and rolls on busy road

Two men were arrested after a burglary in Hevingham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Emergency services were called after a car accident on a busy Norfolk road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened around 1.10pm today, Friday August 10, at Sankence, between Aylsham and Cawston, in north Norfolk.

A blue Vauxhall Zafira overturned and rolled on the B1145, Cawston Road.

One onlooker reported seeing up to three police cars and three ambulances on scene, with children being looked after inside another vehicle.

It is believed that no one was injured during the incident.