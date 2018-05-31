Car and motorbike involved in crash in West Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 21:23 05 August 2018
Chris Bishop
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike in West Norfolk.
The A149 was closed at Redgate Hill, in between Hunstanton and Heacham, following the crash which happened after 5pm today (Sunday, August 5).
Police and ambulance were called to the scene to deal with the incident.
The road has since reopened although traffic was backed up to Ringstead.
Inspector Lou Provart from Norfolk Police tweeted about the crash and warned other road users to avoid the area if at all possible.
He has since tweeted to state that the crash did not result in any life threatening or life changing injuries, adding that “those involved safely in the care of @EastEnglandAmb”.
