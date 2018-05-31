Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Car and motorbike involved in crash in West Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 21:23 05 August 2018

Incident at Redgate Hill, between Hunstanton and Heacham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Incident at Redgate Hill, between Hunstanton and Heacham. Picture: Chris Bishop

Chris Bishop

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike in West Norfolk.

The A149 was closed at Redgate Hill, in between Hunstanton and Heacham, following the crash which happened after 5pm today (Sunday, August 5).

Police and ambulance were called to the scene to deal with the incident.

The road has since reopened although traffic was backed up to Ringstead.

Inspector Lou Provart from Norfolk Police tweeted about the crash and warned other road users to avoid the area if at all possible.

He has since tweeted to state that the crash did not result in any life threatening or life changing injuries, adding that “those involved safely in the care of @EastEnglandAmb”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast