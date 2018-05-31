42% of people can’t answer these GCSE questions

With A Level and GCSE results day just around the corner we want to test your knowledge on current school topics. See what grade you would get if you were sitting your exams.

Thousands of nervous students will open their A Level results on August 16 and find out if they have got into university and what their next career step will be. GCSE results will then come out a week later on August 23.

Stationery retail company, Ryman, has put together a quiz of 10 GCSE questions which cover the school curriculum to test your knowledge on some of the questions your children could have been asked.

The stationery shop quizzed 2,000 members of the public and the results revealed the average pass rate for the test was 58.4% - this works out as a D or as a 4.

Men’s results were 1% higher than women’s with the scores being 58% and 57%.

In the maths and English questions women did better but in science and ICT men had more success.

We have broken down the scores in a chart so you can see what the results were for each topic.

A second table shows the average results from the 2,000 people quizzed and would that would amount to in GCSE grades.

Please note that this is just a rough guideline, boundaries for grades can change each year.

Can you get 10/10? Share your scores in the comments.