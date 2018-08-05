Search

Waterways celebrate 90th anniversary with special cake

05 August, 2018 - 14:10
Mayor Mary Coleman and Doreen Garrod cut the cake Picture: GYBC

Archant

The 90th anniversary of the opening of a Great Yarmouth seafront attraction has been marked with a special birthday cake ceremony.

Thursday marked the anniversary of the public starting to enjoy the Venetian Waterways on North Drive in 1928.

The waterways are currently being restored in a major project run by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

To mark the anniversary the mayor of the borough Mary Coleman paid a special visit to Doreen Garrod, of the Furzedown Hotel on North Drive and who shares her 90th birthday with the waterways.

She has lived opposite them for 70 years and told the mayor about her memories of them in their heydey. She also looked at the restoration plans and helped cut a special cake prepared by Kirsty’s Cakery.

The Grade II-listed park and tourist attraction along North Drive was commissioned by the borough council as an employment relief programme after the First World War, with local unemployed men undertaking the construction.

