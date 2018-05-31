Rocky Horror Picture Show fans will love this film screening for lifeboat crew
PUBLISHED: 15:58 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:05 25 August 2018
A screening of the classic cult film The Rocky Horror Picture Show will raise funds for the independent Caister Lifeboat Station.
The film will be shown at Caister Community Cinema from 7.30pm on Friday, October 5 and film goers are being asked to dress up as characters from the movie, such as Riff Raff or Dr Frank N Furter.
It has been organised by East of England Co-op Funeral Services in Caister’s High Street.
As well as prizes for the best themed costume, viewers will also enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz and cinema-style snacks.
Katie Rogers, from the branch, said: “It promises to be a night of fun and laughter whilst raising funds for such a valuable service.”
Tickets cost £10, available from East of England Co-op Funeral Services at 72b High Street or call 01493 722380 or visit the Caister Community Cinema at the town council hall on Yarmouth Road every other Friday evening.