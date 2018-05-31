Hair salon crowned the nation’s ‘top rated’ at industry awards

Cabello hair salon, in Halesworth, has won 'top rated salon' at the British Hair and Beauty Awards. Owner Aimee Harris is pictured holding the award. Picture: Aimee Harris Archant

A popular hair salon received national recognition by winning a prestigious industry award.

Cabello Hair and Beauty Salon, in Halesworth, came away from the British Hair and Beauty Awards with a gold award in the ‘top rated salon of the year’ category, which takes into account a combination of website visits and positive online reviews.

The salon beat off a host of local competition to emerge victorious in the regional section for London and East of England, before also being crowned the nationwide winner.

Cabello has previously won gold gongs for ‘hair salon of the year’ and ‘lifetime achievement’ at the awards, which recognises those who make a difference and encourage development in the industry.

Salon owner Aimee Harris said: “We’re over the moon because this is a great reward for all the hard work over the past five years.

“This is recognition for our website and social media presence, as well as staff members leading from the front and treating customers equally.”