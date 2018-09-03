Search

Chance to bring county’s thriving business community together

03 September, 2018 - 11:45
Chris Starkie is urging businesses to attend the festival. Picture: Angela Sharpe

The first Norfolk Enterprise Festival will provide a forum for entrepreneurs to meet, mingle and celebrate the county’s thriving business community.

Attendees will be able to hear from some of Norfolk’s most successful entrepreneurs at a series of talks, participate in workshops and receive feedback from their peers.

Norfolk is home to more than 8,000 fast growing small businesses across a wide variety of industries. However, many find themselves isolated from the wider business community and see their potential limited by a lack of support and communication networks.

This is something the Norfolk Enterprise Festival hopes to change.

Chris Starkie, Chief Executive Officer at New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “This event will help to turn great ideas into the successful businesses of tomorrow.”

The festival is on Saturday, September 22 at Westacre Theatre. Tickets are free but limited, and registration is available at norfolkenterprisefestival.co.uk/

