Traders help Aylsham look good as part of In Bloom competitions

PUBLISHED: 15:41 06 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:23 06 August 2018

Aylsham in Bloom. Bonds fish and chip shop. Pictures: submitted by Linda Riseborough

Archant

Nearly 40 entries competed for top prizes in the annual Aylsham in Bloom traders’ competitions.

Aylsham in Bloom. Budgens. Pictures: submitted by Linda RiseboroughAylsham in Bloom. Budgens. Pictures: submitted by Linda Riseborough

The Unicorn’s floriferous frontage, including tomatoes and courtyard, won the floral competition with Susan Frazer accepting the plaque on behalf of the team.

Richard’s Hair Design was runner-up and The Dog Stop and Broadland Consultants received highly commended certificates for its displays.

Johnny Payne and Jason Gibbons at Coxfords butchers received their Inside Out award, for the best external floral display that reflected the business inside the building.

Bonds fish and chip shop’s inventive home-crafted seascape was runner-up and the ex-servicemen’s social club and Budgens received highly commended for their first-time efforts.

Aylsham in Bloom. Postle's. Pictures: submitted by Linda RiseboroughAylsham in Bloom. Postle's. Pictures: submitted by Linda Riseborough

Spokeswoman Linda Riseborough said: “Steve Downes, from the EDP, who was judging, was impressed with the efforts made to make the town look so inviting. It all helps to bring the community together and make Aylsham such a pleasant place.”

