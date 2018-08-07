Video

‘I am devastated’ - Business is gutted in arson attack

A Great Yarmouth business has been ravaged by an arson attack that was started during a break-in.

Dexters Recruitment, based in the Fastolff Business Centre in Regent Street, was hit by a fire at about 2.20am this morning.

The business has seen one office room totally destroyed and its two other rooms suffered extensive smoke damage and are unusable.

This morning the business was cordoned off as police forensic officers and firefighters carried out investigations.

Dexters is run by Kim Dexter and Jill Roper, has eight staff and had just moved into a larger space in the centre due to a growth in business.

Mrs Dexter said: “It looks like the rooms have been destroyed. They have burgled us all and smashed door windows to get in.

“I don’t know what they thought they were looking for. I am devastated as we have just moved into the large offices and it has been destroyed.”

Mrs Dexter said clients can still get in touch throughout the day by calling 01493 718696.

Noroflk police confirmed the fire was deliberately started and there had been a burglary.

About 10 businesses are based in the centre and due to the fire and smoke damage the centre is closed today while temporary spaces and arrangements are found for the other companies.

It is hoped that the centre will be back to normal, apart from Dexters, by Friday.

Centre owner Michael Westrup, said: “Thank goodness we had put in fire precautions and the fire was contained.

“One room at Dexters will need rebuilding. There is a grubbiness to other rooms.”

Mr Westrup wanted to thank the members of the public who spotted the fire and reported it to the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

A statement from the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was reported at 2.22am with crews from Yarmouth and Gorleston attending.

Anyone with information on the offence should call Norfolk police on 101 quoting ref: 36/41873/18.