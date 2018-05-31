Norwich brothers to take part in parkrun in memory of popular runner and cyclist killed in crash at Swannington

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family. Archant

“We’ve done it for you” - that is the heartfelt message from the brothers of a popular cyclist and runner who was killed in a crash as they prepare to take part in a special run in his memory.

Sze-Ming Cheung (Far right) taking part in Catton Parkrun's first anniversary run in 2014. PIC: DENISE BRADLEY Sze-Ming Cheung (Far right) taking part in Catton Parkrun's first anniversary run in 2014. PIC: DENISE BRADLEY

Sze-Ming Cheung, 44, was cycling on Reepham Road in Swannington, near Reepham, when he was involved in a crash with a grey Nissan Navara.

Sze-Ming, a well-known runner, cyclist, swimmer and triathlete, had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built when he was killed in the crash on June 7.

On Saturday at Catton parkrun, where the former Hellesdon High School pupil was a regular competitor, his brothers Jack and Dick will take part in a memorial run being held in honour of their brother.

Jack, 42, who admitted they missed Sze-Ming “every day”, said: “Me and twin brother Dick got asked to run with him on parkruns years back but never got round to it.

Runners enjoy the 200th Catton Parkrun. Picture: Nick Butcher Runners enjoy the 200th Catton Parkrun. Picture: Nick Butcher

“This run will be a great time to say ‘We’ve done it for you brother!”

Jack admitted they might run round at a snail’s pace but said “in our heart of hearts Sze will cruise past everyone like Billy the Whizz”.

The brothers and mother Wai-Hing, 70, of Gowing Road, Hellesdon, have previously paid tribute to Sze-Ming, a member of Norwich Road Runners who had run with Coltishall Jaguars.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s parkrun, Dan Goodwin, event director, said: “Sze was a regular runner and volunteer at Catton, it was his home parkrun and was very well known at the event as well as amongst the running clubs and sports teams he was involved with.

“His partner Alex asked if we could do an event on the 4th, Sze’s family will also be attending and we hope to show them how very well thought of Sze was.”

Sze-Ming lived at Drayton Wood Road, ran the chip shop on Reepham Road which was renamed Caseys in honour of his father Kam who died in 2002.

The driver of the Nissan, a 55-year-old from the Reepham area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and of drink driving and has since been released under investigation.

Police are also looking to trace a second vehicle, a dark coloured van, which is also believed to have been involved in the crash.

Information to police on 101.