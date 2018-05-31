Search

Community recognised for battling loneliness

PUBLISHED: 12:11 01 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:11 01 August 2018

Fred Hartwell receives the award on behalf of Broome Village Hall. Photo: Julian Claxton.

Julian Claxton Photography

A Norfolk village has been recognised for its enduring battle against loneliness within the community.

Broome Village Hall was awarded an ‘In Good Company’ award on Friday as part of the Norfolk Day celebrations.

The award celebrates the hall’s efforts to counteract loneliness and improve the wellbeing of those living in the community.

Hall chairman Fred Hartwell said: “The award reflects the work done in our community by so many different volunteer groups and clubs playing a huge part in combating loneliness in the community.

“Everything we do, we do for the community”

Mr Hartwell added: “We so often hear that social isolation is a huge problem in rural areas , if this affects you or perhaps you know of a lonely person, tell them about us, they will be made very welcome by any of the user groups.”

Activities offered at the hall include Indoor Bowls, Yoga, Pilates, Gardening Club, Bungay Camera Club and Norfolk Spinners Weavers.

For more information visit www.broomevillagehall.com

