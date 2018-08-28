11-year-old model wins competition, three years after beating leukaemia

Brogan Didwell, 11, who has won the Grand Supreme model title. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

Three years ago she won her gruelling battle with leukaemia.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now a plucky 11-year-old from Norwich has also beaten the odds to be crowned model of the year in a prestigious competition.

Brogan Didwell, of Margetson Avenue, took home four titles at the 2018 Kerri Parker model of the year competition, including Miss Inspiration and Supreme Queen, which is the prize for the overall winner.

The tenacious young model said the most important thing for her was to prove to herself she could win the title without the judges knowing about her illness.

She said: “I decided not to tell the judges or the other parents about my leukaemia because I was concerned I’d win because they felt sorry for me.

Brogan Didwell, 11, who has won the Grand Supreme model title. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Brogan Didwell, 11, who has won the Grand Supreme model title. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“I didn’t want to be known for that.

“I wanted to be known for who I am as a person.

“The judges were really surprised when they found out.

“It felt amazing knowing I got the title because of me, not my illness.”

Brogan Didwell, 11, who has won the Grand Supreme model title, with her mum, Sarah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Brogan Didwell, 11, who has won the Grand Supreme model title, with her mum, Sarah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Brogan’s mother, Sarah Didwell, said although her daughter still gets pain from the aggressive treatment she underwent, nothing stands in her way and she refuses to allow it to stop her doing things.

Mrs Didwell added: “Brogan nearly pulled out of this competition because she was so nervous.

“She was invited to be a judge instead but decided last minute that she didn’t want to miss out on the modelling part.”

The 11-year-old St William’s Primary School pupil had already won three titles, but said winning the prestigious Supreme Queen title was a huge confidence boost.

She added: “I never expected to win, that was a huge shock.

“Modelling has always been my dream and the most important thing to me is to do something different with it.

“In the sparkle round I picked a sparkly playsuit instead of the normal puffy dress.

“It’s about more than just a pretty dress, it’s about the person inside it.”

Looking forward Brogan said she wants to take her modelling dream to the next level.

National beauty pageant Pure fast tracks its winner to the USA and Brogan hopes that she will be able to triumph on the international stage as she has done at home.

Brogan said singing, smiling and her family kept her strong as she fought her way back to health.