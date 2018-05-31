Search

Do you know somebody that goes above and beyond? Nominations open for annual awards

PUBLISHED: 13:21 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:21 21 August 2018

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2018 launch at Price Bailey. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography for Broadland District Council.

Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2018 launch at Price Bailey. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography for Broadland District Council.

Nominations are open for the annual Broadland Community at Heart Awards.

Broadland District Council Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2017. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.Broadland District Council Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2017. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Nominations have opened for a ceremony which celebrates people living and working in Broadland.

The Broadland Community at Heart Awards, which are now in their fourth year, were launched by Shaun Vincent, leader of Broadland District Council, along with Alice Marshall-Chalk and Chris Vines of Price Bailey, the main sponsor of the awards.

The awards recognise those who go above and beyond what is expected to improve the lives of people around them.

Previous finalists and winners have included school groups, carers, litter pickers, Scout and Guide leaders, sports people, teaching assistants, devoted friends and policemen.

Broadland District Council Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2017. Picture: Simon Finlay PhotographyBroadland District Council Broadland Community at Heart Awards 2017. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography

Finalists will be chosen for each of the 10 award categories, who will then be invited to an awards ceremony on Tuesday, October 30, where the winners will be revealed.

John Warren, Partner at Price Bailey in Norwich and also a returning judge for the awards, said: “I’m thrilled we can return as main sponsors of the awards this year and proud to support this important recognition of everyday heroes.

“I look forward to reading about local people who make exceptional efforts help make a difference and improve things for us all.”

Categories include: business community supporter, carer, community group, environmental champion, good neighbour, inspiration of the year, safer broadband, sporting achievement, volunteer and young person of the year awards.

Last year’s event had more than 130 guests on the night.

The awards ceremony will be held at The Space in Sprowston, which also sponsors the awards.

To get more information on the event, or nomination forms, visit www.broadland.gov.uk/heart

Alternatively, please email your nomination details to Communications, Broadland District Council, Thorpe Lodge, 1 Yarmouth Road, Norwich, NR7 0DU.

All nominations must be received by the deadline of 9am on Monday, September 24.

Do you have a story we should be writing about? Email abigail.nicholson@archant.co.uk

