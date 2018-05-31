Chess club celebrating ‘outstanding’ national award

Ken McEwan (team captain) receiving the trophy for the 2017/18 Norfolk Chess League Division 1 championship. Picture: GREG TEBBLE GREG TEBBLE

Chess players are celebrating after a Norfolk club received a national accolade.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Broadland Chess Club, which meets Monday and Wednesday nights at the King’s Head in Coltishall, has been named as the English Chess Federation’s (ECF) Club of the Year 2018.

Sandra Hughes, publicity officer for Broadland Chess Club, said: “This is an outstanding achievement for the club which has now grown to be one of the 10 largest clubs in the UK.”

When deciding on which club should win the award, the ECF said: “There were five excellent nominations for club of the year this year. However, the citation from the Broadland Chess Club in Norfolk stood out from the others.”

The Broadland club was formed in 1994 and during the 2017/18 season it won the Norfolk Chess League Division 1 title and Rapidplay Handicap Cup. It also has a strong junior club.

Search Broadland Chess Club on Facebook for details.