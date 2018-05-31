Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chess club celebrating ‘outstanding’ national award

PUBLISHED: 09:51 13 August 2018 | UPDATED: 12:12 13 August 2018

Ken McEwan (team captain) receiving the trophy for the 2017/18 Norfolk Chess League Division 1 championship. Picture: GREG TEBBLE

Ken McEwan (team captain) receiving the trophy for the 2017/18 Norfolk Chess League Division 1 championship. Picture: GREG TEBBLE

GREG TEBBLE

Chess players are celebrating after a Norfolk club received a national accolade.

Broadland Chess Club, which meets Monday and Wednesday nights at the King’s Head in Coltishall, has been named as the English Chess Federation’s (ECF) Club of the Year 2018.

Sandra Hughes, publicity officer for Broadland Chess Club, said: “This is an outstanding achievement for the club which has now grown to be one of the 10 largest clubs in the UK.”

When deciding on which club should win the award, the ECF said: “There were five excellent nominations for club of the year this year. However, the citation from the Broadland Chess Club in Norfolk stood out from the others.”

The Broadland club was formed in 1994 and during the 2017/18 season it won the Norfolk Chess League Division 1 title and Rapidplay Handicap Cup. It also has a strong junior club.

Search Broadland Chess Club on Facebook for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast