Trespassing on Norfolk’s railways falls but hundreds continue to risks their lives

From 2015 to July of this year British Transport Police recorded 329 incidents of people trespassing on railways lines across Norfolk and Suffolk. Archant

The numbers of people caught trespassing on Norfolk railway lines has fallen - but hundreds of people continue to risk their lives each year, including teenagers.

From 2015 to July of this year British Transport Police (BTP) recorded 329 incidents of people trespassing on railways lines across Norfolk and Suffolk. Last year, BTP recorded 20 incidents of trespassing in Norfolk down from 33 in 2016 and 25 in 2015. This year there have been 13 incidents recorded between the start of the year and early July.

In Suffolk the figures are higher, with 37 recorded incidents in 2017 - up from 27 the previous year.

The figures from the BTP do not include the occasions where trespassing was linked to another offence such as criminal damage, meaning the overall number of incidents of people trespassing could be higher.

In a bid to reduce the number of trespassing cases, BTP and Network Rail have launched a campaign designed to educate people about the risks of railways.

The campaign, called You vs Train, is particularly aimed at teenagers who are statistically more likely to trespass. In the Norwich area in 2015/2016 and 2016/2017 each year 10 young people per year risked their lives by trespassing on the tracks.

Using the stories of real youngsters such as Tom Crosby, who was 14 when he suffered life changing injuries after receiving a 25,000 volt electric shock while playing on the tracks, the You vs Train campaign aims to make people face the real consequences and dangers of trespassing, and reduce the likelihood of other teenagers doing the same.

Robin Smith, BTP assistant chief constable said: “We hope the You vs Train campaign will help young people to understand the risks, and help them to make the right decision and stay away from railway lines. Equally, it will also help them understand that bad decisions don’t just affect them, but they will have a deep and lasting impact on their families and friends as well.

“This campaign is not just for our young people but also their friends and family.”

For more information about the campaign, which is also going to be taught in schools visit www.YouVsTrain.co.uk