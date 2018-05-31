Copeman Centre in Briston hosts charity organ show

Organist Tim Flint performed at the Copeman Centre in Briston. Picture: Supplied by Carol Parsons. Archant

The Copeman Centre in Briston held a charity organ show on Friday August 3 to raise money for both the centre and the ORBIS Flying Eyes Hospital project.

Organist Tim Flint performed classic hits such as Cheek To Cheek, The Shadow Of Your Smile and Tiger Rag, as well as entertaining the audience with stories such as the tongue twisting tale of Petey the Snake.

The evening raised £174 for the Copeman Centre and added £56 to this year’s tally raised for the ORBIS Flying Eyes Hospital project, which now amounts to over £700 of their £1500 target.

The centre’s next show is on Friday September 28, with organist Matthew Bason scheduled to appear. Tickets are available now for £6 with free entry for accompanied under 16 year olds.

To purchase a ticket, contact Carol on 01263 860844.

