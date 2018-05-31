Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Copeman Centre in Briston hosts charity organ show

PUBLISHED: 11:36 14 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:36 14 August 2018

Organist Tim Flint performed at the Copeman Centre in Briston. Picture: Supplied by Carol Parsons.

Organist Tim Flint performed at the Copeman Centre in Briston. Picture: Supplied by Carol Parsons.

Archant

The Copeman Centre in Briston held a charity organ show on Friday August 3 to raise money for both the centre and the ORBIS Flying Eyes Hospital project.

Organist Tim Flint performed classic hits such as Cheek To Cheek, The Shadow Of Your Smile and Tiger Rag, as well as entertaining the audience with stories such as the tongue twisting tale of Petey the Snake.

The evening raised £174 for the Copeman Centre and added £56 to this year’s tally raised for the ORBIS Flying Eyes Hospital project, which now amounts to over £700 of their £1500 target.

The centre’s next show is on Friday September 28, with organist Matthew Bason scheduled to appear. Tickets are available now for £6 with free entry for accompanied under 16 year olds.

To purchase a ticket, contact Carol on 01263 860844.

Are you hosting a local community event? Send the details daniel.bennett@archant.co.uk.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Firefighters called to a fire in Scottow

Three crews are on the scene of a fire in Scottow. Photo: Steve Adams

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast