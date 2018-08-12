Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Social enterprise to hold career advice sessions for young people

12 August, 2018 - 14:00
Pop Up Enterprises will hold a career advice session at Wayland House. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Pop Up Enterprises will hold a career advice session at Wayland House. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

A Norfolk-based social enterprise will be holding sessions to offer young people careers advice.

Pop Up Enterprises helps young people to realise their potential by supporting them to play an active part in their communities and to gain experience and new skills through innovative projects.

The latest sessions are aimed at 11-19-year-olds in the Breckland area and will help those who are certain or uncertain about their career aspirations.

People’s skills and interests will be identified to help them think about what they would like to do after education and how to make it happen.

The sessions will be held at Wayland House, Watton, on August 20 and 21 between 10am and 4pm and Swaffham Community Centre, from 1.30pm until 9pm on August 23.

Dates and locations for Thetford, Attleborough and Dereham are to be confirmed.

For more information visit the Pop Up Enterprise website.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Have you see missing man Andrew Watson in Caistor St Edmund or Great Yarmouth area?

Andrew Watson is still missing Picture: Joanne King

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast