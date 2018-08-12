Social enterprise to hold career advice sessions for young people

Pop Up Enterprises will hold a career advice session at Wayland House. Picture: Matthew Usher. © Archant Norfolk 2014

A Norfolk-based social enterprise will be holding sessions to offer young people careers advice.

Pop Up Enterprises helps young people to realise their potential by supporting them to play an active part in their communities and to gain experience and new skills through innovative projects.

The latest sessions are aimed at 11-19-year-olds in the Breckland area and will help those who are certain or uncertain about their career aspirations.

People’s skills and interests will be identified to help them think about what they would like to do after education and how to make it happen.

The sessions will be held at Wayland House, Watton, on August 20 and 21 between 10am and 4pm and Swaffham Community Centre, from 1.30pm until 9pm on August 23.

Dates and locations for Thetford, Attleborough and Dereham are to be confirmed.

For more information visit the Pop Up Enterprise website.