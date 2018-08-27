Breckland Council’s cabinet to meet in Thetford

The Carnegie Room in Thetford. Picture: Rebecca Murphy Archant

Residents are being invited to attend Breckland Council’s cabinet meetings as the authority takes them on the road.

Council leader and cabinet chairman William Nunn made the decision to hold alternate meetings in the five market towns to make it easier for residents to attend meetings and speak directly to members.

The meetings are usually held at the Breckland Council offices in Dereham.

Mr Nunn said: “ I look forward to welcoming any local residents who would like to see what happens at cabinet or who may wish to put questions to us about the things that are important to them and their community.

“While our cabinet meetings are already held in public, by taking them into the district’s market towns we will hopefully encourage even more residents to get involved.”

The next meeting is on September 4 and will be held at Thetford’s Carnegie Room from 9.30am.