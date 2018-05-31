Breckland Council staff take part in Tour De France inspired charity cycling challenge

Breckland Council staff took part in a charity spin bike challenge for the Big C cancer charity. Picture: Supplied by Breckland Council. Archant

Staff at Breckland Council have taken part in a cycling challenge inspired by Geraint Thomas’ Tour De France win to raise money for a local cancer charity.

Over 35 staff took part in a spin bike relay which lasted more than 8 hours, with those involved ensuring that the spin bike pedals didn’t stop turning during the marathon session.

The challenge was organised to coincide with Cycle to Work Week and saw council colleagues donate money towards The Big C.

Staff members raised just over £100, with more donations coming in and further events are expected to take place over the coming months.

The Big C chief executive Dr Chris Bushby said: “We are thrilled to have the support of Breckland Council as their nominated charity, we are very grateful for their fantastic fundraising efforts so far to help Big C make a local difference to people affected by cancer.”

Councillor Richard Duffield, Breckland Council chairman, stated: “I am delighted Breckland Council staff have taken up this challenge and that it will benefit The Big C. The charity helps thousands of people in Norfolk every year, including Breckland residents, by sharing valuable information about diagnosis, treatments, side effects and recovery from cancer.”