Breast cancer sufferers raise more than £7,000 for Norfolk hospital

QEH consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Amy Burger accepts the cheque for £7,190.50 from the Treasured Chests Picture: Courtesy of the QEH Courtesy of the QEH

A group of breast cancer sufferers have raised more than £7,000 for West Norfolk Breast Care Unit.

Forming the group Treasured Chests, Michelle Mackney, Jeanette Kidd, Kathryn Dunbabin, Eileen Smedmor - and her daughters Katy and Nikki - threw a summer ball at Lynford Hall in Mundford for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The women had all received treatment at the King’s Lynn hospital and hosted a fundraiser to show their appreciation.

The ball, which was held in June, raised £7,190.50 and the date for a second event next year has already been agreed.

Ms Smedmor, from Downham Market, said: “Nikki said to me afterwards ‘why don’t you do some fundraising for the unit?’ and the idea for a ball followed.”

It took only six months for the Treasured Chests to organise the event, which had 155 guests, a performance by local band Jessie’s Ghost, a raffle and auction with donations by local businesses.

The QEH staff member who operated on the four women – consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Amy Burger – and specialist nurses Elaine Rudd, Gemma Harnwell and Marie Robins all attended.

Ms Smedmor added: “The breast care unit is so lovely and the treatment you receive is so personal.

“It doesn’t feel like a hospital. The staff are so good that you want to repay that in some way.

“The other thing we wanted to do was raise awareness. I personally didn’t think I would get breast cancer. We’re encouraging men and women to get themselves checked.”

Miss Burger said: “I don’t know where to start with the thanks for this amazing group of women who have not only undergone treatment for breast cancer, with multiple operations and gruelling treatments, but have found the time to organise this fantastic fund raising event for our Breast Care Unit. They truly are inspirational.

“My brilliant breast care nurses and I were kindly invited to attend the fundraising ball, we all said how rewarding it was to see our patients not in a hospital setting but glammed up for the event, looking amazing and enjoying time with their friends and families – that’s what it’s all about.”

Next year’s ball at Lynford Hall will take place on Saturday, June 29.