Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Breast cancer sufferers raise more than £7,000 for Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 11:36 09 August 2018

QEH consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Amy Burger accepts the cheque for £7,190.50 from the Treasured Chests Picture: Courtesy of the QEH

QEH consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Amy Burger accepts the cheque for £7,190.50 from the Treasured Chests Picture: Courtesy of the QEH

Courtesy of the QEH

A group of breast cancer sufferers have raised more than £7,000 for West Norfolk Breast Care Unit.

Forming the group Treasured Chests, Michelle Mackney, Jeanette Kidd, Kathryn Dunbabin, Eileen Smedmor - and her daughters Katy and Nikki - threw a summer ball at Lynford Hall in Mundford for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The women had all received treatment at the King’s Lynn hospital and hosted a fundraiser to show their appreciation.

The ball, which was held in June, raised £7,190.50 and the date for a second event next year has already been agreed.

Ms Smedmor, from Downham Market, said: “Nikki said to me afterwards ‘why don’t you do some fundraising for the unit?’ and the idea for a ball followed.”

It took only six months for the Treasured Chests to organise the event, which had 155 guests, a performance by local band Jessie’s Ghost, a raffle and auction with donations by local businesses.

The QEH staff member who operated on the four women – consultant oncoplastic breast surgeon Amy Burger – and specialist nurses Elaine Rudd, Gemma Harnwell and Marie Robins all attended.

Ms Smedmor added: “The breast care unit is so lovely and the treatment you receive is so personal.

“It doesn’t feel like a hospital. The staff are so good that you want to repay that in some way.

“The other thing we wanted to do was raise awareness. I personally didn’t think I would get breast cancer. We’re encouraging men and women to get themselves checked.”

Miss Burger said: “I don’t know where to start with the thanks for this amazing group of women who have not only undergone treatment for breast cancer, with multiple operations and gruelling treatments, but have found the time to organise this fantastic fund raising event for our Breast Care Unit. They truly are inspirational.

“My brilliant breast care nurses and I were kindly invited to attend the fundraising ball, we all said how rewarding it was to see our patients not in a hospital setting but glammed up for the event, looking amazing and enjoying time with their friends and families – that’s what it’s all about.”

Next year’s ball at Lynford Hall will take place on Saturday, June 29.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast