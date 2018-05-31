Fire crews attempting to stop field fire reaching forestry area
PUBLISHED: 14:29 07 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:00 07 August 2018
Archant
Fire crews are currently tackling a standing crop fire to try and stop it from reaching an area of forest.
Fire crews attended a field fire in Brandon. Picture: Rebecca Murphy
Suffolk Fire and Rescue was alerted to the blaze, off Green Road in Brandon, at 1.37pm this afternoon.
It is affected a half mile narrow strip of land and is close to Thetford Forest.
Fire engines from Brandon, Mildenhall, Newmarket and two from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service as well as a misting unit are on scene.
A further appliance from Mildenhall has been requested.
A spokesman for the service said: “Crews are dampening down as they are scared it is going to attack the forest area.”
More to follow.