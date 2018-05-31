Search

Surf’s up! Photographer captures spectacular shots of wind and kite surfers in north Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 15:38 28 August 2018

Wind surfing and kite surfing at Brancaster beach on Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Neil Foster/Waterfront Yachting

Sun, sea and a slight breeze made for the perfect weather conditions for a group of wind and kite surfers to hit the beach on Bank Holiday Monday.

The keen water lovers demonstrated impressive skills as they took advance of Brancaster’s glorious waters, just off the north Norfolk beach.

And quick to snap them in action was marine and landscape photographer Neil Foster of Waterfront Yachting.

Based in north Norfolk, they specialise in yachting, sport and landscape photography.

The photographs captured incredible manoeuvres, including showing the surfers appearing feet in the air.

Brancaster, between Hunstanton and Wells, is known for being a popular spot for wind and kite surfing.

The beach is part of the Brancaster Estate which is now owned by the National Trust and the iconic stretch of coast is designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

- Have you captured some spectacular photographs of something unusual? Contact reporter Donna-Louise Bishop via email.

