One-year-old baby and film crew cut off by tide and rescued from Brancaster sands

A baby and film crew were rescued from Brancaster after being cut off from the tide. Picture: RNLI Archant

A one-year-old baby was among a nine person film crew rescued after being cut off by the tide on the wreck sands at Brancaster.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shortly before 5pm this evening, the UK Coastguard called for the launch of the Hunstanton RNLI Hovercraft to reports of people who had been cut off by the tide.

When they arrived at Brancaster there were nine people near the wreck, including the baby in a pram.

They told their rescuers that they were a film crew, and had not realised the state of the tide. They were taken aboard the hovercraft and transferred to the beach, into the care of the local coastguard response team.

It took the hovercraft three journeys to safely transport the nine people along with their equipment.

The RNLI has issued the following safety advice;

-Tidal waters have strong tidal currents, especially the approaches to the harbours

-Check the weather and tide times.

-Read signs.

-Be aware of local hazards.

-Carry means of calling for help.

-If you see someone in danger dial 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.