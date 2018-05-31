Search

Traditional plough day to return as funds are raised for the MAGPAS Air Ambulance and Cystic Fibrosis

PUBLISHED: 13:18 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:18 15 August 2018

A scene from Brampton Plough Day in 2017. Pictures: Brampton Plough Day committee

Archant

A popular agricultural fun day will return for the 28th year next month.

Brampton Plough Day is expected to attract hundreds of people once more for the annual event at Manor Farm in Brampton near Beccles on Sunday, September 2 from 10am.

The charities chosen to benefit this year are the MAGPAS Air Ambulance and Cystic Fibrosis, and the committee is hoping to match the 2017 total which raised £4,000 for Autism Anglia and Parkinsons UK.

In addition to the normal ploughing competition, attractions will include heavy horse demonstrations, steam threshing, classic cars, a dog show organised by the Wangford Veterinary Clinic and the Lowestoft Dog Agility Display Team.

Entertainment will be provided throughout the day by Tosh, the Lowestoft Signing Choir, the Beccles Ukulele Group and Punch and Judy shows.

Admission is £5 with entry free for children under 14.

