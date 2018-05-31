Final concert send off for choir stalwart

The Norfolk Fellowship Brass Band of The Salvation Army played at the farewell concert for Bram Bryant.

A much-loved community figurehead who spent 22 years in charge of a town choir has led his final concert.

Mr Bryant led Beccles 'Friends in Harmony' choir for 22 years.

Bram Bryant has retired after more than two decades overseeing proceedings with Beccles ‘Friends in Harmony’ choir, raising tens of thousands of pounds for good causes along the way.

The choir was joined at the farewell concert - held at Beccles Parish Church - by the Norfolk Fellowship Brass Band of the Salvation Army, conducted by David Woodrow.

After a capacity audience was treated to a feast of high quality music, Mr Bryant received a host of retirement gifts and he handed over a cheque totalling £1,600 for the band’s appeal, supporting the Salvation Army’s work in Estonia.

With the continuous support of his wife and choir accompanist Christine, he has contributed significantly towards raising money for local, national and international charities, generating a sum of more than £55,000 over the years.