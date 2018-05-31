Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Final concert send off for choir stalwart

PUBLISHED: 15:10 09 August 2018

The Norfolk Fellowship Brass Band of The Salvation Army played at the farewell concert for Bram Bryant. Picture: Courtesy of Bram Bryant

The Norfolk Fellowship Brass Band of The Salvation Army played at the farewell concert for Bram Bryant. Picture: Courtesy of Bram Bryant

Archant

A much-loved community figurehead who spent 22 years in charge of a town choir has led his final concert.

Mr Bryant (centre) led Beccles �Friends in Harmony' choir for 22 years. Picture: Courtesy of Bram BryantMr Bryant (centre) led Beccles �Friends in Harmony' choir for 22 years. Picture: Courtesy of Bram Bryant

Bram Bryant has retired after more than two decades overseeing proceedings with Beccles ‘Friends in Harmony’ choir, raising tens of thousands of pounds for good causes along the way.

The choir was joined at the farewell concert - held at Beccles Parish Church - by the Norfolk Fellowship Brass Band of the Salvation Army, conducted by David Woodrow.

After a capacity audience was treated to a feast of high quality music, Mr Bryant received a host of retirement gifts and he handed over a cheque totalling £1,600 for the band’s appeal, supporting the Salvation Army’s work in Estonia.

With the continuous support of his wife and choir accompanist Christine, he has contributed significantly towards raising money for local, national and international charities, generating a sum of more than £55,000 over the years.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast