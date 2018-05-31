Brainwave Independence Group to host funday

Volunteers from the Brainwave Independence Group. Picture: Brainwave Independence Group Archant

A charity in support of people with brain injuries and disabilities will hold their ‘Big Funday’ this weekend.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Brainwave Independence Group was set up to raise awareness and funds for people with brain injury and disability and aims to promote and provide an independent, full and interesting life for individuals, and to open a centre for support in the near future.

The event will be on from 10am to 4pm at the Waveney Bowls Club, Tillets Cottage at Camps Heath in Oulton Broad on Sunday, August 5.

Entry to the event is free, with the day packed with plenty of entertainment including a licensed bar, raffle tickets, children’s fancy dress, live music, an assortment of stalls and plenty of prizes to be won.

The charity works hard throughout the year, hosting events such as coffee mornings, sponsored bike rides, parachute jumps, bag packing at supermarkets and the Christmas day swim.