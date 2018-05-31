Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Brainwave Independence Group to host funday

PUBLISHED: 11:34 02 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:43 02 August 2018

Volunteers from the Brainwave Independence Group. Picture: Brainwave Independence Group

Volunteers from the Brainwave Independence Group. Picture: Brainwave Independence Group

Archant

A charity in support of people with brain injuries and disabilities will hold their ‘Big Funday’ this weekend.

The Brainwave Independence Group was set up to raise awareness and funds for people with brain injury and disability and aims to promote and provide an independent, full and interesting life for individuals, and to open a centre for support in the near future.

The event will be on from 10am to 4pm at the Waveney Bowls Club, Tillets Cottage at Camps Heath in Oulton Broad on Sunday, August 5.

Entry to the event is free, with the day packed with plenty of entertainment including a licensed bar, raffle tickets, children’s fancy dress, live music, an assortment of stalls and plenty of prizes to be won.

The charity works hard throughout the year, hosting events such as coffee mornings, sponsored bike rides, parachute jumps, bag packing at supermarkets and the Christmas day swim.

Most Read

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Mother of little girl who died on inflatable trampoline pleads for stolen iPad containing sentimental photos to be returned

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. (Picture: Littleboy family)

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated: Police arrest a man for number of driving offences following crash on A47

Emergency services where called to a collision on the A47 in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Where would you put a giant decorated lighthouse?

The lighthouse will be auctioned for charity. Picture: SUPPLIED BY GARY DICKENSON

Revenue jumps 56% at Angling Direct after strong store and online sales

The team at Angling Direct, a fishing tackle and equipment retailer based in Rackheath. Picture: Angling Direct

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Updated: Norwich City transfer rumours: Hannover step up Timm Klose pursuit

Timm Klose is heavily linked with a return to Germany Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast