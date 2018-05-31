Rising young boxing star will represent England this year

Young boxing champion Tommy Fletcher, who will be representing England this year. PHOTO: Attleborough Amateur Boxing Club Archant

A young amateur boxing champion has been called up to represent England.

Attleborough Amateur Boxing Club (ABC) boxer Tommy Fletcher will represent the country in the European Junior Championships, held in Russia later this year.

At 16-years-old and standing at six ft six inches tall, Tommy has been boxing at Attleborough Amateur Boxing Club for two years, and currently trains regularly with the England squad.

Tommy has enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of his sport winning last seasons National Junior Development tile and the National Junior Championship, both at 75kg. He is now ranked number one in England in his category.

As a young elite sports person competing at national level, Tommy is seeking Sponsorship to help him and the Club with his training and travel costs.

Potential sponsors should contact Jeremy Burton (ABC vice chair) on 07929407116.