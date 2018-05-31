Search

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 August 2018 | UPDATED: 13:32 21 August 2018

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

A bowling club has hit out at what it has described as rumours about its closure and has moved to clarify its future.

Waveney Bowls Club, which is based in Camps Heath, near Lowestoft, has been victim of rumours that it is due to close following the expulsion of three members.

The club’s press correspondent, Richard May, moved to allay fears of any possible closure and explained the reasons why the rumours had been circulating.

He said “Two or three people have been saying that we are going to pack up. All of this is a load of rubbish. Nothing could be further from the truth.

“We have had reports from clubs in Bradwell and Gorleston and other clubs saying to us that we are packing up and that they will miss it and it isn’t fair.

“The club are not packing up and we hope to be here for years to come, they are just rumours.”

