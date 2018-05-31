Man’s body is found in Norfolk river
PUBLISHED: 09:17 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:18 25 August 2018
A man’s body has been recovered from a Norfolk river.
Police went to the River Thet, close to Campion Road in Thetford at just before 7am today.
They had received reports from the ambulance service that a man’s body had been seen in the river.
Norfolk police confirmed that the body had been recovered from the river and that they were trying to establish the man’s identity.
