Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

PUBLISHED: 09:17 25 August 2018 | UPDATED: 09:18 25 August 2018

Picture: Ian Burt.

A man’s body has been recovered from a Norfolk river.

Police went to the River Thet, close to Campion Road in Thetford at just before 7am today.

They had received reports from the ambulance service that a man’s body had been seen in the river.

Norfolk police confirmed that the body had been recovered from the river and that they were trying to establish the man’s identity.

