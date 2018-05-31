Man’s body is found in Norfolk river

Picture: Ian Burt. Archant © 2012

A man’s body has been recovered from a Norfolk river.

Police went to the River Thet, close to Campion Road in Thetford at just before 7am today.

They had received reports from the ambulance service that a man’s body had been seen in the river.

Norfolk police confirmed that the body had been recovered from the river and that they were trying to establish the man’s identity.