Body of man found in home after he was not seen for a week

The house in Walcott where the body was found. Picture: Maurice Gray Maurice Gray

The body of a man has been found in a north Norfolk village after his neighbours had not seen him for more than a week.

Police were called at 11.21am on Sunday, August 5 to a property in Walcott, where they reportedly found the man’s body in the bath.

A neighbour said: “He quite recently moved into the house and was often seen popping out but suddenly he wasn’t to be seen.

“His car was in the same place but there was no sign of him and curtains were drawn.

“A lot of people thought he was away on holiday. We tried to contact people for him.

“Police were called by one of the neighbours.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said: “Officers were called at 11.21am on Sunday regarding concerns for the safety of a man in Coastline Village, Ostend Road, Walcott.

“We found a male deceased within a property.”

They added that the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file would be prepared by the coroner.