Body of man found near Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 14:26 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 09 August 2018
Archant
Officers searching for missing man Thomas Chappell have found the body of a man.
The body was located in a field in Rede, near Bury St Edmunds, by a member of the public yesterday afternoon.
Thomas Chappell, 22, from Hartest, was last seen on Monday, August 6, around 3pm.
Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but Mr Chappell’s next of kin have been informed.
The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but detectives do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances, and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.
