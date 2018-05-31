Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Body of man found near Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 14:26 09 August 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 09 August 2018

Missing man Thomas Chapple. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Missing man Thomas Chapple. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Officers searching for missing man Thomas Chappell have found the body of a man.

The body was located in a field in Rede, near Bury St Edmunds, by a member of the public yesterday afternoon.

Thomas Chappell, 22, from Hartest, was last seen on Monday, August 6, around 3pm.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but Mr Chappell’s next of kin have been informed.

The death is being treated as unexplained at this time, but detectives do not currently believe there are any suspicious circumstances, and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman forced to decide between partner and baby’s health

Becky Darmon, from Norfolk, with Moroccan partner Abderrahman Belafi. PHOTO: Becky Darmon

Arrests made as stolen ride-on lawn mower found on A47

This lawn mower was recovered by police on August 20 in a van on the A47. PHOTO: King's Lynn Police

Video: WATCH: Dashcam footage captures crash on NDR roundabout

Footage of another collision on the NDR has emerged. Photo: Submitted

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Serious late-night crash near to McDonald’s roundabout

A taxi was involved in a collision on the A47 roundabout in Brundall on August 20. PHOTO: Google Maps

Woman in her 70s sexually assaulted in Norwich underpass

St Stephens Street underpass in Norwich where a woman in her 70s was sexually assualted. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Bowls club hits out at closure rumours

Members of Waveney Bowls Club. Picture: Waveney Bowls Club

Pedestrian airlifted to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by coach

A Safford's coach parked in the lay-by next to Norfolk Lavendar at Heacham. Picture: Ian Burt

Housebuilder Persimmon sees 13% rise in profits

Housebuilder Persimmon has released its half year results. Picture: Getty Images

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast