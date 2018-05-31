Video

Body discovered in Norwich city centre street

Scene where the body of a man was found in an alleyway leading to Murrell's Court. Picture: Archant Archant

The body of a man has been discovered in a Norwich city centre street.

Police found the body in an alleyway off King Street, leading to Murrells Court, after they were called at 2.20am today.

A forensics tent has been erected and two police officers are standing guard outside the entrance to the area which has been sealed off while police carry out enquiries.

The death is being treated as unexplained.

Alan Copperwheat, 66, of Swan Yard, opposite to the alley way where the body was discovered said: “It’s dreadful. Norwich is a fairly safe and it feels quite peaceful here.”

Simon Buller, 39, the owner of CourageNoble Barbershop and Supplies said: “It’s not nice and it’s not pleasant.”

Police have not released any details about the age or identity of the man.