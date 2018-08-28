Video

Firefighters tackle 150 tonne straw stack blaze throughout the night

Firefighters battled a large stack fire in Blundeston. Image courtesy of Ben Horne. Archant

Firefighters have been working through the night to deal with a 150 tonne straw stack fire.

At around 9.45pm last night (Thursday, August 30) Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were called to a large fire off Market Lane, Blundeston.

When they arrived they found a straw stack containing around 150 tonnes of straw and a nearby loading tractor on fire.

A spokesman said: “The fire was in the middle of a field and was not near any buildings.

“At first it was a watching brief and they didn’t fight the fire to start with.”

However from the early hours of the morning crews have been extinguishing the blaze.

A crew from Lowestoft South remains at the scene to dampen the remaining flames more than 12 hours after the fire began.

Fire crew from Wrentham. Beccles and North Lowestoft also tacked the fire overnight.

Police were also at the fire last night to deal with traffic around the area.