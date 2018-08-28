Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Firefighters tackle 150 tonne straw stack blaze throughout the night

PUBLISHED: 10:15 31 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:36 31 August 2018

Firefighters battled a large stack fire in Blundeston. Image courtesy of Ben Horne.

Firefighters battled a large stack fire in Blundeston. Image courtesy of Ben Horne.

Archant

Firefighters have been working through the night to deal with a 150 tonne straw stack fire.

At around 9.45pm last night (Thursday, August 30) Suffolk Fire and Rescue service were called to a large fire off Market Lane, Blundeston.

When they arrived they found a straw stack containing around 150 tonnes of straw and a nearby loading tractor on fire.

A spokesman said: “The fire was in the middle of a field and was not near any buildings.

“At first it was a watching brief and they didn’t fight the fire to start with.”

However from the early hours of the morning crews have been extinguishing the blaze.

A crew from Lowestoft South remains at the scene to dampen the remaining flames more than 12 hours after the fire began.

Fire crew from Wrentham. Beccles and North Lowestoft also tacked the fire overnight.

Police were also at the fire last night to deal with traffic around the area.

Most Read

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Man who trolled dead people’s Facebook accounts including murder victim Hannah Witheridge appears in court

Hannah Witheridge. PHOTO: Archant

Corrie McKeague’s mum says new information suggests he didn’t climb into bin and is NOT in landfill

Nicola Urquhart, left, with her son Corrie McKeague. Picture: MCKEAGUE FAMILY

Norwich man, 23, arrested suspected of causing death by dangerous driving and fleeing scene of fatal crash

Picture: Denise Bradley

Rare Beano sells at auction for twice the estimated price

Keys head of books Robert Henshilwood with the 1940 Beano Annual. Pictures: Andy Newman

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

“All hell broke loose, it was terrible” - man describes scene as man stabbed in Norwich

Police at scene in Foulgers Opening, following stabbing in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

‘Sadly it’s just not viable anymore’ - Town loses sweet shop after more than a decade

Jon Sexton of Sweet Memories, Beccles. Photo: James Carr.

Norfolk farmer and veteran campaigner, Lord Peter Melchett, has died

CAPTION; Photos of Organic Farmer Peter Melchett from Ringstead, for the EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE. PHOTO; Matthew Usher COPY; Chris Bishop FOR; EDP NORFOLK MAGAZINE COPYRIGHT; EDP pics © 2007 TEL; (01603) 772434

Running column: Am I really injured? Or is it all in my mind?

Is it a case of mind over matter for running columnist Mark Armstrong. Picture: Alison Armstrong Photography

‘I was addicted to energy drinks’ - Impact laid bare as government proposes ban on sale to children

Amber Clarke, 22, from Norwich. Photo: Abby Nicholson

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast