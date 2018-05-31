Search

Can you give this adorable lurcher a forever home?

PUBLISHED: 16:28 15 August 2018 | UPDATED: 16:28 15 August 2018

Blue the lurcher is looking for his forever home. Photo: RSPCA.

Archant

The RSPCA is appealing for a new home for one of its longest residents - who has been overlooked by 3,000 potential owners.

Blue, the adorable but lonely lurcher, has been at the charity’s Suffolk East and Ipswich branch for more than 300 days.

The friendly canine first came into the RSPCA care in May 2017 after his previous owner was unable to look after him.

He was rehomed the following month but the owners sadly returned him due to his strength.

He has been waiting ever since.

Centre manager Zoe Barrett said: “If you want a dog to go and sit and have a cuddle with all the staff here go and sit with Blue. He is a real favourite for all of us - we absolutely adore him and just want to see him settle into a long term home.

“We’ve tried to enlist the help of other animal centres so new people can see Blue but everywhere is so full that hasn’t worked either. He is a gorgeous dog I know there will be someone out there for him, there always is, but we just need that special person to come forward.”

Blue would need to go to a home with no other pets as his chase instinct is strong - an experienced lurcher owner would be great for him.

