Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Did you spot this blimp flying over Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 10:48 29 August 2018 | UPDATED: 10:48 29 August 2018

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Pictured are (L) Business Consultant Faizel Desai and MD James Gulliver. Picture: Ian Burt

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Pictured are (L) Business Consultant Faizel Desai and MD James Gulliver. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Motorists driving along the A11 near Wymondham on Wednesday may have spotted a 20ft blimp in the skies above them.

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Picture: Ian BurtWymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Picture: Ian Burt

The giant balloon, which was flying some 200ft in the air was launched at around 1pm by the Wymondham company Netmatters to promote its work and ability to run big marketing campaigns.

Established in 2008, Netmatters is a technology company offering digital marketing services, website software development and IT support to businesses in Norfolk and across the UK.

The company has offices in Wymondham and Great Yarmouth.

Alex Chenery-Howes, digital marketing executive at Netmatters said the company fist sought permission for the blimp in January: “As a company it shows that we can make a big statement with some of the marketing we can do.

Wymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Picture: Ian BurtWymondham company Netmatters are flying a 20-foot blimp from their building. Picture: Ian Burt

“I’ve been with this company for eight months and it’s really nice to be a part of, it has taken quite a lot of co-operation to get this balloon up in the air.

“It’s definitely exciting.”

Mr Chenery-Howes said the company also hoped the blimp would help it to promote its Scion Coalition Scheme, a training programme designed to fill a gap in the number of people with software development skills in the county.

The blimp, which measures 20ft by eight ft, will fly above Netmatters’ Wymondham office in Penfold Drive during business hours until March 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk farmer who killed burglar to be played by Steve Pemberton in Channel 4 drama

Tony Martin and Bleak House in Emneth, 10 years on after he shot and killed a burglar in his home. PHOTO; Matthew Usher .

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Men sentenced for sophisticated fraud targeting Roys stores

Roys of Wroxham. Picture Sonya Duncan.

Trains between Norwich and coastal towns cancelled

A Greater Anglia train. Picture: Greater Anglia

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video: Improvements to be made to NDR roundabout after council reveals collision count

The stretch of the NDR (Broadland Northway), between Wroxham Road and Postwick. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Video: Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s slick 3-1 League Cup win at Cardiff City

Dennis Srbeny made his mark at the Cardiff City Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Festival embracing creative arts to be set against backdrop of 18th century walled garden

Raynham Hall, the home of the Cosmic Roots Festival. Picture: Ian Burt

Legal threats force cat sanctuary to move its annual open day

A resident of the North Norfolk Cats Lifeline Trust, whose Sheringwood home is under threat of closure. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Cyclist suffers minor injuries following crash with car at Great Yarmouth

A cyclist was hurt following a crash involving a car at great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast
EDP News

News Opinion

View all EDP Columnists

Cyclist, runner, mindful, vegan... which are you?

MIndfulness - one of the signs you have entered the 21st century. Picture: GettyImages/iStockphoto

Opinion: The politics of having pockets

Man's Hands Revealing Empty Pockets - because he's put everything in someone else's bag. Picture: Getty Images/ Brand X

Opinion: I hate seagulls - but not as much as some idiots

Great Yarmouth has been experiencing lots of gull problems this summer PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Aretha’s passing a reminder to continue racism fight

Aretha Franklin pictured in 2012. Nick Conrad says her passing has reignited his interest in civil rights and that the fight against racism and bigotry must never stop