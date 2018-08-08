Search

Norfolk village finally gets an external war memorial

08 August, 2018 - 11:43
Felmingham war memorial dedicated. Revd Keith Dally, left, with Bishop Graham James. Pictures: Helene Smith

Felmingham war memorial dedicated. Revd Keith Dally, left, with Bishop Graham James. Pictures: Helene Smith

A new memorial was unveiled and dedicated at a north Norfolk village.

The event took place in Felmingham and was carried out by the Bishop of Norwich, the Rt Revd Graham James, in front of 60 residents, supporters and relatives of some of those named on the memorial.

Also in attendance on Sunday, August 5 was Nick Hindle, the stonemason who worked on the memorial, and Peter Brown, a member of the church, who carried out all the preparatory groundworks and landscaping.

Priest-in-Charge, Revd Keith Dally said: “This was the culmination of a project to mark the end of the First World War.

“Felmingham has never had an external memorial and it was good to put that right, even if it was 100 years late.

“The memorial and the remembrance garden around it will stand as a reminder to future generations of the sacrifices made by the men of Felmingham in both world wars.”

