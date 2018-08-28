Search

Popular Sprowston chip shop reopens following owner’s death

PUBLISHED: 09:43 04 September 2018 | UPDATED: 09:43 04 September 2018

Billy Wong, who ran Billy's Chip Shop but has died aged 66. Picture: Family submit

A popular fish and chip shop in Sprowston has reopened, after closing when its owner died last month.

In August, Billy’s Chip Shop, on School Lane in Sprowston, closed after owner Billy Wong died aged 66.

Mr Wong was well-known in the local community, having opened the shop 35 years ago.

Three years ago he was diagnosed with cancer, and he died on August 13.

His son Holen Wong said at the time the shop would close temporarily while the family came to terms with their loss, and it has now reopened.

Dozens paid tribute to Mr Wong, 66, who was well-known for his warm personality and infectious smile.

On our Facebook page, Sarah Louise Orme said: “So sorry to hear this. Fond memories of Saturday evenings chuckling at your singing and great sense of humour, while waiting for the best fish and chips around.

“RIP Billy, thoughts with your family.”

