Biker caught at 100mph on A47 carrying 10-year-old daughter as passenger

A motorcyclist has been caught riding at 100mph on the A47 with his 10-year-old daughter as a passenger, police have said.

This evening the west team of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Police unit were conducting speed checks on the A47 around Terrington St John.

They said they were “shocked” after stopping a car travelling at 101mph, before catching the biker carrying the child as the pillion passenger.

Responding to the stop, Sgt Chris Harris of the roads policing team said it was “unbelievable and entirely irresponsible”.