120-mile charity bike ride to raise money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Staff from medical device manufacturer Bespak are warming up ahead of a mammoth charity cycle ride.

Twenty colleagues from across the company’s Milton Keynes, King’s Lynn and Cambridge sites will be joining challenge leader Adam Stops in a 120-mile Chevron cycle ride on Saturday, September 8.

The company aim to raise more than £1,000 for King’s Lynn-based children’s Armed Forces charity Scotty’s Little Soldiers.

The challenge, which is expected to take between 12 to 13 hours, will take in all three Bespak sites. Starting at dawn from Milton Keynes, riders will travel through Cambridge and onto King’s Lynn with a celebratory barbecue before dusk.

Challenge organiser and Bespak research and early development manager Adam Stops said: “This event has captured the imagination and enthusiasm of so many people within Bespak, not only due to the challenge of cycling such a long distance in one day, but because the event will help such a great cause.”

Also volunteering their time and support on the day is King’s Lynn cycle store Pedal Revolution, who have offered bike servicing and transport free of charge to those taking part in the event.

Pedal Revolution’s Neil Turner said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Bespak in their ride for Scotty’s Little Soldiers and will be behind them all the way offering support and encouragement on their epic challenge.”

Founded by war widow Nikki Scott in 2010, Scotty’s Little Soldiers supports children across the UK who have lost a parent while serving in the British Armed Forces.

The charity was set up in memory of Nikki’s husband and father to her two children, Corporal Lee Scott, after he was killed in Afghanistan in 2009.

Ms Scott said: “I can’t thank the Bespak team enough for their support, the way the company has embraced Scotty’s as its charity of the year has been amazing.

“I know Adam and the team have put in a lot of time and effort to organising this event and I can’t wait to see them all lined up in their Scotty’s jersey at the start line.”

To support Bespak’s Chevron Cycle Challenge, visit: www.everydayhero.co.uk/event/BespakChevronChallenge